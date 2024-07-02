posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: Scientific Linux 7 reaches end of life —

While the end of support for CentOS 7, which happened on June 30, is significant, it is also worth taking a moment to reflect on the end of Scientific Linux 7, which has also just occurred. Scientific Linux was once a popular RHEL rebuild supported by Fermilab, CERN, DESY, and ETH Zurich. Development of Scientific Linux stopped with SL7, with the labs switching to CentOS thereafter, but the SL7 release was supported through to the bitter end. Thanks are due to all who built and supported Scientific Linux; you provided a useful and stable platform for many years.