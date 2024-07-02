Free Software Leftovers
BSD
Undeadly ☛ RIP dhclient(8)
For some of us it is basically in muscle memory to type doas dhclient $wifiinterface when visiting somewhere, but from this day forward we will rely on dhcpleased(8) to do its job, which in my own experience does admirably.
SaaS/Back End
Phil Eaton ☛ A write-ahead log is not a universal part of durability
A database does not need a write-ahead log (WAL) to achieve durability. A database can write its long-term data structure durably to disk before returning to a client. Granted, this is a bad idea! And granted, a WAL is critical for durability by design in most databases. But I think it's helpful to understand WALs by understanding what you could do without them.
So let's look at what terrible design we can make for a durable database that has no write-ahead log. To motivate the idea of, and build an intuition for, a write-ahead log.
Konstantin Tutsch ☛ Change MariaDB's Default Data Directory
This post is intended as a quick guide to changing the MariaDB data directory. I have also added information for systems that already contain MariaDB data or on which SELinux is enforced.
Licensing / Legal
Lionel Dricot ☛ On Open Source and the Sustainability of the Commons
TL;DR: put your open source code under the AGPL license.
Much have been said about the need to pay Open Source developers for their work and the fact that huge corporations use open source software without contributing back.
Most articles I’ve been reading on the subject completely miss the mark. Plenty of commentators try to reinvent some kind of "free software but with forced contributions" or "free software but non-commercial". Those are naive and wrong. If you impose limitations, it’s, by definition, not free software anymore.
The problem is not about Open Source or Free Software. The problem is everything else.
