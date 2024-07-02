Tux Machines

(Updated) T-Display S3 Pro adds a 2.33” screen and phone OTG support

Swift on RISC-V: Launch of New Toolchain for RISC-V Hardware

The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.

Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

US Supreme Court Upholds Right of Websites to Moderate Content

In a critically important decision today, the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed the strong conclusion that website operators have a constitutional right to moderate content posted on their sites. Although the primary issue that resolved the case turned on questions about the type of legal challenge that was brought, the five Justices in the majority—joined by one concurring Justice—made clear that governments cannot force online websites to carry content posted by users that they do not want to carry.   

Red Hat Promotes Buzzwords and Proprietary RHEL

Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
Linux 6.10-rc6
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
Linux and BSD news (Larry Finger has died)
RIP, Phabeni [original]
FSF adds three provisional board members
The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
GNU poke 4.2 released
I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 4.2
 
What is Ollama? Everything Important You Should Know
GNOME- What I’d like to know as a newcomer
Navigating an open-source community for the first time can be challenging
Scientific Linux 7 reaches end of life
While the end of support for CentOS 7, which happened on June 30
Linux Lite 7.0 might be the best lightweight Linux distro on the market
If you're looking for an easy-to-use Linux distribution to revive aging or slow hardware, Linux Lite is hard to beat
Raspberry Pi, Purism and Bunnie Huang's Open Hardware Picks
Some hardware news
Mozilla on Social Control Media and Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest
Microsoft: Layoffs, Antitrust, and Plagiarism
Want to save your old computer? Try these 5 Linux distributions
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and get more use out of your old hardware at the same time
Kubuntu 24.04 review - Back in 2007
Today, I will break my own rule. I am going to write a review - sort of - of Kubuntu 24.04.
Proprietary Software and Windows TCO: LockBit, Dead People, and TeamViewer Breach
CVE-2006-5051 and CVE-2024-6387 Patched in OpenSSH
OpenSSH bug fixes
Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, Humble Bundle, and More
[Debian] scikit-survival 0.23.0 Released and Ubuntu Adds Support to Install DEBs in App Center
Devices/Embedded: GNU-like Mobile Linux, ESP32, ModXO
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Linux Link Tech Show, and More
5 Ways Using Linux Improved My Windows Experience
Linux taught me to leave Windows Registry alone to avoid potential issues
10 best operating systems for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi boardss have taken over the DIY projects landscape and have become synonymous with the term SB
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Recent GNU/Linux and Free Software Videos
Open Hardware: RISC-V, 3D Printing, and More
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Audio CD Rippers, 15th Anniversary for Chief Editor
How Well Do You Know Your FOSS Mascots?
The open-source community has a tradition of creating mascots — which tend to be cute, cuddly animals — rather than adopting staid logos
Android Leftovers
Top 10 Must-Have Android Widgets for a Seamless Experience
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024
The 194th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 30th, 2024.
Angie 1.6 Web Server Introduces Sticky Sessions
Angie 1.6 web server offers full Nginx 1.27 compatibility plus new, useful additional features
New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
Pocket Z project aims to build $99 Linux PCs that fit in your pocket
It boots the Debian Linux-based Raspberry Pi OS with a few customizations
Best Free and Open Source Software
Adélie Linux – independent distribution
Adélie Linux is an independently developed distribution that targets many different types of platforms
Review: The Unity desktop and Lomiri on Ubuntu Unity 24.04
About 14 years ago Canonical announced it was going to create its own desktop environment, called Unity
Initial work on Keychain
A month ago, I started working on a new application to manage your passwords in Plasma
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.1 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Updated Debian 11: 11.10 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 11 (codename "bullseye")
Latest Development Updates From EasyOS and OE (OpenEmbedded)
HiR Information Report: OpenBSD Power Management
OpenBSD's power management features are powerful and plenty
Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces
The company only provides limited public software information such as support for Linux 5.10.198 with Qt 5.15, Android (TBD)
With GNU/Linux, Bangkok Finds Bang for the Buck [original]
maybe users moved from Vista 10 and 11 to GNU/Linux, seeing where Microsoft was heading with forced hardware "upgrades"
Krita 5.2.3: A Bugfix Release with Overhauled Build System
Krita 5.2.3 digital painting app is here with a reworked build system
Eek, Gradience Linux Theming App Has Archived its Github
Sad news for fans of Gradience, the 3rd-party tool to customise the look of GTK4/libadwaita apps
About My Part in the Creation of the Plasma 6.1 Wallpaper 'Reef'
A short recap: In Plasma 5 we predominantly had wallpapers with geometric features. They showed digital representations of nature or were completely abstract, which I never really liked.
OpenShot 3.2 Video Editor Brings Remove Gap Feature, New Themes, and More
OpenShot 3.2 open-source video editor was released over the weekend as a major update that introduces a better video editing experience through powerful new features, new themes, and performance enhancements.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, C64, and More
Windows TCO: Microsoft Cracked, Windows Insecure by Design, More Breaches
Games: Steam, WireGuard on Steam Deck, and Proton Experimental
Wine 9.12 Debuts with Updated Mono Engine
Wine 9.12 released, including initial support for user32 data structures and Mono engine 9.2.0 updates
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Android Widgets I Can't Live Without
Chrome OS + GNU/Linux in Oceania: Impressive Growth [original]
in Oceania we're seeing growing usage levels of GNU/Linux
Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering
According to the product brief, the SL1620 is equipped with Linux OS
