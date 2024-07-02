Mozilla on Social Control Media and Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest
Mozilla ☛ Kay Lopez on empowering Latinas through the use of social media, navigating online mental exhaustion and more
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates. builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: June 2024
This is going to be a slightly shorter update since the majority of our effort revolved around testing and polishing 128 beta, which will turn into ESR on July 10th.
We fixed a total of 127 bugs and a few more things are getting tackled.