What happens to EPEL-7 when EL-7 goes EOL
On June 30, 2024, Red Hat will stop doing general maintenance support of RHEL-7 and no more updates to that operating system will be available without purchasing ‘Extended Life-cycle Support’ contracts from Red Hat or similar contracts from SuSE’s Liberty Linux, Perforce’s OpenLogic, or various other consultants and companies offering various services.
The Fedora Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) is a repository of additional packages built against the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) releases. When a RHEL release leaves maintenance mode and moves into ‘Extended Life-cycle Support’, the EPEL package set corresponding to that is closed and archived. No new builds or updates are done against that particular release, all bugs related to that release are closed as CANTFIX, and most mirrors will remove the content after the master mirror moves items to archives.
The usual process for closing out an EPEL release depends on how much work the central Fedora release engineering team have to deal with at the time of the RHEL EOL. In cases where a Fedora release is needing a high amount of focus, the only actions may be that new builds will be turned off on the day of the EOL, and then later other steps will be worked out. In other cases, all the actions occur fairly close together.
Kevin Fenzi:
For a while now, I (along with adamw and sometimes others) have been posting to mastodon a shortish summary of the things we worked on each day. I’m not sure how useful people find this, but I have seen some indications that some people are reading them. However, 500 characters is pretty limiting. I just have room for most days being pretty terse. So, I thought perhaps it might be nice to start blogging again and perhaps go over the week past with more verbosity and discuss things in more detail than a mastodon toot usually goes into.
This sunday (the 30th), RHEL7 finally reaches end of life. We have been trying to finish up all the migrations away from it over the last few months. Looks like we aren’t going to make it 100%, but almost all the things left are internal only and we can clean them up more in the coming week or two. Things always take a lot longer than you might think and some of these things have taken quite a long road, but it’s great to see them finally done. A quick list and some thoughts about each...