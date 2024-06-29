What happens to EPEL-7 when EL-7 goes EOL

For a while now, I (along with adamw and sometimes others) have been posting to mastodon a shortish summary of the things we worked on each day. I’m not sure how useful people find this, but I have seen some indications that some people are reading them. However, 500 characters is pretty limiting. I just have room for most days being pretty terse. So, I thought perhaps it might be nice to start blogging again and perhaps go over the week past with more verbosity and discuss things in more detail than a mastodon toot usually goes into.

This sunday (the 30th), RHEL7 finally reaches end of life. We have been trying to finish up all the migrations away from it over the last few months. Looks like we aren’t going to make it 100%, but almost all the things left are internal only and we can clean them up more in the coming week or two. Things always take a lot longer than you might think and some of these things have taken quite a long road, but it’s great to see them finally done. A quick list and some thoughts about each...