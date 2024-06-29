today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ RHCSA Series: Mastering Linux Boot & Process Management in Linux – Part 6
-
TecMint ☛ How to Convert WebM Videos to Any Format on Linux
However, sometimes there may be instances where you might need to convert your WebM files to more popular formats such as MP4, AVI, or MKV.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install CakePHP on Ubuntu 24.04
In this article, we will guide you through installing CakePHP on an Ubuntu 24.04 system.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Now You Can Write ISO Images To USB Disks Directly Using Pv Command In Linux
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install Development Tools In Linux
-
Remy Van Elst ☛ My First Kubernetes: k3s 'cluster' on 3 Orange Pi Zero 3's, including the dashboard, hello-node and failover
I've been working as an embedded C++ developer for over 5 years now so my sysadmin / devops skills are becoming a bit rusty. The odd bit of Ansible here and there but no new stuff. I figured it was time to expore Kubernetes, as it is what all the cool kids do these days. So I got myself 3 new SBC's, the Orange Pi Zero 3. I'll be using these to install and setup a basic Kubernetes cluster, getting the Dashboard working, installing a Hello World app and testing how the failover works.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Easily Find the IP Address of a Docker Container
When working with Docker containers, you might need to know the IP address of a specific container. This can be useful for debugging, networking, or connecting to services running inside the container. This guide will show you how to easily find the IP address of a Docker container using simple commands.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Allow Specific Commands with Sudo in Linux
Sometimes, you might want to grant a user sudo privileges for only specific commands instead of full administrative access. This guide will show you how to do that easily. We will also provide an example and a test scenario to ensure it works correctly.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Configuring Sudo Permissions for Users in Linux: A How-To Guide
In Linux, granting sudo privileges to a user allows them to perform administrative tasks. This guide will show you how to do this in a simple and clear way. We will also provide a working example and a test scenario to ensure everything works as expected.
-
How to Install Kubuntu or KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
KDE Plasma is a free and open-source desktop environment offered by the KDE community. It is known for aesthetic appeal, efficiency, and flexibility. KDE’s user-friendly interface is beautiful.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Git Move Commit to Another Branch
Sometimes you commit to an incorrect branch and now you want to move the commit to the correct branch. Here's how to handle the situation.