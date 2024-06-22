UEFI is Opposite of Security (Again) and Proprietary Kaspersky 'Security' Products Treated Like a Back Door
Cyble Inc ☛ UEFIcanhazbufferoverflow Vulnerability Impacts Intel CPUs
A newly discovered vulnerability, CVE-2024-0762, dubbed “UEFIcanhazbufferoverflow,” has recently come to light in the Phoenix SecureCore UEFI firmware, impacting various Intel Core desktop and mobile processors. The UEFIcanhazbufferoverflow vulnerability, disclosed by cybersecurity researchers, exposes a critical buffer overflow issue within the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) configuration, potentially allowing malicious actors to execute unauthorized code.
Security Week ☛ US Bans Kaspersky Software
The US government announced a ban on the sale of Kaspersky software over fears that the company is controlled by the Russian government.
Silicon Angle ☛ US Treasury sanctions 12 Kaspersky executives
The U.S. Treasury Department today announced sanctions against 12 executives at Kaspersky Lab Inc., a Russian antivirus maker. The sanctions are being rolled out by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC.
France24 ☛ US sanctions leaders of Russian software firm Kaspersky over national security concerns
The United States unveiled sanctions Friday against 12 top leaders of the Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, a day after banning the sale of its popular antivirus software on national security grounds.
RFERL ☛ U.S. Sanctions Senior Kaspersky Officials Day After Setting Plans To Bar Antivirus Sales
The United States imposed sanctions on 12 members of Kaspersky Lab leadership team on June 21, a day after announcing plans to bar sales of antivirus software made by the Russian firm, citing cybersecurity risks.
VOA News ☛ US bans Russia's Kaspersky antivirus software
"Kaspersky will generally no longer be able to, among other activities, sell its software within the United States or provide updates to software already in use," the agency said in a statement.
The announcement came after a lengthy investigation found Kaspersky's "continued operations in the United States presented a national security risk due to the Russian Government's offensive cyber capabilities and capacity to influence or direct Kaspersky's operations," it said.
Wired ☛ US Bans Kaspersky Software
“When you think about national security, you may think about guns and tanks and missiles,” Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters during a briefing Thursday. “But the truth is, increasingly, it's about technology, and it's about dual-use technology, and it's about data.”
The Register UK ☛ US bans Kaspersky Lab software sales and updates
Under the prohibition, Uncle Sam will block the sale of Kaspersky software in the US to new customers beginning July 20 – and also ban the antivirus maker from distributing software updates and malware signatures to existing Stateside customers after September 29.