posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2024



Amelia: A New Bash-Powered Arch Linux Installer

Arch Linux is often hailed for its flexibility, simplicity, and power. However, the installation process can be daunting for newcomers and time-consuming for seasoned users. Enter Amelia, a new Bash-based Arch installer that combines automation and interaction, simplifying the installation process without compromising control.

It is nearly 5K lines of Bash script, supporting only modern GPT platforms. It utilizes the Discoverable Partitions Specification to detect and manage partitions automatically. This means you no longer need to manually edit the fstab file—a task that can be error-prone and intimidating for many.

The installer’s file systems and initialization process approach follow the latest trends. For example, when using the ext4 file system, the traditional genfstab command is skipped, and systemd’s built-in mechanisms handle necessary configurations.