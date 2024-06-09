today''s howtos

The other day I bought an Acer Predator laptop (affiliate link) to test various Linux distributions. It’s a bulky, heavy-built laptop which is in contrast to my liking of smaller, lightweight laptops like the awesome Dell XPS.

The reason why I opted for this gaming laptop even though I don’t game on PC is NVIDIA Graphics. Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti. It would allow me to cover NVIDIA Graphics related tutorials.

This laptop has Windows 10 installed on the 120 GB SSD and 1 TB HDD for storing data. I dual booted Windows 10 with Ubuntu 18.04. The installation was quick, easy and painless.