today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ Fixing Ubuntu Freezing at Boot Time
The other day I bought an Acer Predator laptop (affiliate link) to test various Linux distributions. It’s a bulky, heavy-built laptop which is in contrast to my liking of smaller, lightweight laptops like the awesome Dell XPS.
The reason why I opted for this gaming laptop even though I don’t game on PC is NVIDIA Graphics. Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti. It would allow me to cover NVIDIA Graphics related tutorials.
This laptop has Windows 10 installed on the 120 GB SSD and 1 TB HDD for storing data. I dual booted Windows 10 with Ubuntu 18.04. The installation was quick, easy and painless.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I Tried Out an AI-Powered Linux Terminal, Here’s How It Went
Warping inside the command line.
-
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Setup Bind Server on Ubuntu 24.04
In this post, we will cover how to setup Bind Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) step by step.
-
Oona Räisänen ☛ Plotting patterns in music with a fantasy record player
When I played the CD version it became clear: this was an artifact of the tempo of the electronic track (100 bpm) being a multiple of the rotational speed (33 1/3 rpm), and these were probably drum hits! My tweet sparked some interesting discussion and I've been pondering this ever since. Could we plot any song as a loop or grid based on its own tempo and see interesting patterns?
-
Chris McLeod ☛ Post Restoration Project - Dealing with WordPress Post-Kinds Data
At the start of the year I restored a lot of old posts to this site from a WordPress backup. While this worked great for posts that had “standard” content, I was missing hundreds of posts and even more metadata that relied on the IndieWeb Post-Kinds plugin for WordPress. In the export file this plugin data is largely stored as serialised PHP data structures within the XML.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Operating services versus operating an "adequate environment"
A while back I wrote about how metrics have many different uses, not all of them actionable ones, and used network bandwidth as an example of a non-actionable metric. In a comment, it was suggested that network bandwidth was sort of actionable in that if we reached capacity limits, that should cause us to add more capacity in one of several ways. My first reaction was that this was non-actionable for us because it's mostly something we're not in a position to do. My second reaction was to think about why this is so. My current and not entirely fully baked view is that it comes down to a difference between what we do and what most people are doing. To put it briefly, many people operate services, while we operate an (adequate or good enough) environment.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Anaconda is an industry-standard platform for data science and machine learning, offering a streamlined and efficient workflow for developers and researchers.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on Fedora 40. Anaconda is a powerful and popular open-source distribution of Python and R programming languages, designed specifically for scientific computing, data analysis, and machine learning.
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install MySQL Server on Ubuntu 24.04
This guide will show you how to install MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04 using official PPA. MySQL is a popular database used to store and manage data. Whether you’re setting up a website or an application, MySQL can help you keep your data organized and accessible.