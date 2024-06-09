posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Plans to Switch Anaconda Installer to Wayland —

This year, Fedora is set to be one of the early distributions to stop using Xorg and switch to Wayland fully. Following a decision in March to remove the Xorg session from upcoming releases, Fedora is now preparing to apply this change to another key part, its installer.

In a shift towards modernizing its installation environment, Fedora has proposed a major update for Anaconda, its default system installer. The change targets the upcoming Fedora 41, scheduled for release in mid-October.

The proposed change aims to transition Anaconda from an X11-based application to a native Wayland functionality.