Security Leftovers
Patching cJSON Vulnerabilities in Ubuntu
cJSON is a widely-used, ultralightweight JSON parser written in ANSI C. It provides a simple and efficient way to parse and generate JSON data in C programs. Due to its extensive use in various applications, any vulnerabilities in cJSON can have significant implications for software security. Several security issues have been identified in cJSON, particularly affecting versions used in Ubuntu releases. This article provides the details of these vulnerabilities and the updates provided by the Ubuntu security team to mitigate these risks.
CrowdStrike ☛ Active Exploitation Observed for Linux Kernel Privilege Escalation Vulnerability (CVE-2024-1086)
Axios ☛ How space and cyber weapons could bring war to America [Ed: Windows TCO]
The growth of space and cyber technologies worldwide is raising the likelihood that war — or at least its ripple effects — will crash onto America's doorstep.