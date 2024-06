6 Years Ago

SIX days from now this site turns 20, so we look back 6 years and recall news like this about Wine 2.2.

Days ago Wine 9.10 was released, so one can see "version inflation" in action. They used to make modest increments in numbers, whereas now they bump it up by 1.x every year or so. Tux Machines parties won't have alcohol, hence no wine either. █