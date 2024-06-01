Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness

Tux Machines

How To See Laptop Temperature & Fan Speed on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will show you a simple way how to show temperature and fan speed on an Ubuntu 24.04 laptop. This is extremely useful especially when your laptop tends to be hot and you live at a hot place. We use ThinkPad T430 as example for this tutorial and your results should be more or less the same. Now let's learn how to do that!

How To Set an Alarm/Timer on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will show you how to set an alarm and timer using preinstalled app GNOME Clocks on Ubuntu 24.04. In short, you can use this to remind yourself a period of time like cooking, exercising, napping etc. both short and long time, repeatedly or not. For example set a timer and do your activity and Ubuntu will pop up in five or ten minutes "beep beep" to remind you kindly. Now let us try it out and have fun!

M5Stack CoreS3 SE with 2.0″ Capacitive Touch Display and 16-bit I2S Amplifier

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.

Run the Internet With Us: A 7-Day Movement Challenge

Do you remember when people relied on landline phones, letters, and face-to-face communication to stay in touch? Or when accessing information involved encyclopedias, libraries, and long hours of research? For some, this is a distant memory. For others, it is impossible to imagine altogether.

Bill S-210 Threatens Canadians’ Access to the Internet

On Monday, 21 May, a Canadian Parliamentary Committee debated Bill S-210, which is meant to restrict young persons’ online access to sexually explicit material. While the Bill was intended to prevent children from seeing pornography online, Canadian politicians and government ministers noted with concern that, in its current form, Bill S-210 would require sites like Netflix to introduce age verification and make it illegal for Canadians under the age of 18 to watch shows like Bridgerton—due to the legal definition of sexually explicit material. As a Bridgerton fan myself, it’s unsurprising that this revelation was met with great concern!  

Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness

Wine 9.10

Wine 9.10 includes several key updates that improve functionality and user experience. Notably, the bundled vkd3d, responsible for translating Direct3D 12 graphics API calls to Vulkan, has been upgraded to version 1.12.

Another significant improvement in this release is enhanced DPI (dots per inch) awareness support. This feature is crucial for users with high-resolution displays, ensuring that applications render correctly and crisply at varying screen resolutions and sizes.

For developers, Wine 9.10 introduces better support for C++ RTTI (Run-Time Type Information) on ARM platforms. Further refining its capabilities, the new version has also removed more obsolete features in WineD3D, the component that implements Direct3D functionality in Wine.

25 Years of Krita!
Twenty-five years. A quarter century. That's how long we've been working on Krita
Systemd-Free and Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.5 Is Here with Mesa 24.1, NVIDIA 555
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5 as the latest ISO snapshot of this systemd-free, immutable, and Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma desktop.
Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
When Ubuntu 15.04, a.k.a. "Vivid Vervet", was released (2015) systemd was still young
April/May in KDE Itinerary
Transitous is a community-run free and open public transport routing service
Building Instruments With EEZ, Modular Laptop
Canonical Announces Availability of Real-Time Kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu maker Canonical today announced the general availability of an enterprise-grade real-time Ubuntu kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating systems.
Munich and GNU/Linux
What's interesting to us is how Microsoft continues moving down in everything measured
Some Ruby news
 
How to Remove T-Mobile's Play Feed From Your Android Phone
Games: Selaco, Oxymoron Games (Project Hospital), Gourdlets, and More
OMGLinux on Raspberry Pi Connect, GNOME Podcasts, and Fragments
Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness
CentOS 7’s Final Countdown: 30 Days Left Until Support Ends
Varia – simple download manager
NixOS 24.05 released
Best Free and Open Source Software
Austrumi – live CD Linux distribution
Exciting Updates on the GNOME Development Initiative and Sovereign Tech Fund
KDE Apps Initiative
Fedora Linux 40 election results
The dead weight of packages in Gentoo
Proprietary, Back-doored Windows Spying and Failing (Breaking Itself)
Linux Graphics: Intel, and AMD, and More
Video of MiSTer FPGA and Latest Episode of BSD Now
Announcing Oracle Linux 8 Update 10 general availability
NetworkManager 1.48 Improves Detection of 6 GHz Band Capability for Wi-Fi Devices
NetworkManager 1.48 open-source tool for managing network connections on a Linux-based operating system is now available for download as a major update that introduces new features and improvements.
Yocto Project Announces Latest Long Term Support Release, New Platinum Member Boeing, and Developer Day 2024
Scarthgap 5.0 release packed with 300+ recipe upgrades and improvements to a variety of critical areas.
The GNOME 5 Year plan: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, - Nonexistent PowerPoint Slides
Android Leftovers
Wayland 1.23 Released, Here’s What’s New
Wayland 1.23 display server protocol released, featuring improved debugging aids, new enum-header modes, and OpenBSD support
Kdenlive 24.05.0 released
The team is happy to announce Kdenlive 24.05
Endless OS 6: How desktop Linux may look, one day
An extra-robust, novice-friendly distro, with local apps, that's not ChromeOS
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.3, and Linux 6.8.12
Caddy 2.8 Web Server Is Here with Many Improvements
Caddy 2.8 web & reverse proxy server arrives as a massive update with major improvements
GNOME 46.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing more bug fixes and small improvements.
NethSecurity 8.0 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.0 is a robust Linux firewall with new features, including MultiWAN, DPI filter, enhanced threat protection, and more
Linux May Be the Best Way to Avoid the AI Nightmare
The New Darter Pro Looks Like a Great Linux Laptop
Rhino Linux 2024.1 Goes Live Overcoming Challenges
Rhino Linux 2024.1: Revamped with community-driven goals, a fresh organizational structure
Why I Still Think Ubuntu Is the Best Linux Distro in 2024
Debian 12 KDE Plasma: The right GNU/Linux distribution for professional digital painting in 2024. Reasons and complete installation guide
22 Best Free and Open Source Linux Application Launchers
PrimTux – educational distribution
KaOS Linux 2024.05 Released, Here’s What’s New
KaOS 2024.05 debuts with a full Qt6 integration, Plasma 6.0.5, KDE Gear 24.05, removal of X11 dependencies
From the Hackdesk: Librem 16
Today, I’m excited to introduce the prototypes for our latest product, the Librem 16
Aeon Desktop Brings New Features in RC2 Release
Contributors developing the Aeon Desktop are happy to announce a major milestone with the launch of Release Candidate 2 (RC2) images
Trinity keeps KDE 3 on life support
As the shiny new KDE Plasma 6 desktop makes its way into distribution releases, a small group of developers is still trying to preserve the KDE experience circa 2008
System76’s Darter Pro Linux Laptop Gets 16:10 Display, Intel Core Ultra CPUs
Linux hardware vendor System76 unveiled today the latest generation of the Darter Pro Linux-powered ultrabook featuring Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel Arc graphics.
Results from the 2024 FreeBSD Community Survey Report
Linux Kernel 6.8 Reaches End of Life, Users Should Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.9
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.8 kernel series is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, so you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.9 as soon as possible.
Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and High-Profile Data Breach
Ochin V2 tiny Raspberry Pi CM4 robotics carrier board gets micro HDMI port, Fast Ethernet support
Like its predecessor, the Ochin V2 board is partially open-source with the KiCad PDF
Unknown Factor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [original]
General Availability of AlmaLinux 8.10 Stable!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.10 codenamed “Cerulean Leopard”
Slackel – Linux distribution based on Slackware
Slackel is a Linux distribution based on Slackware and includes tools from Salix
Tux Machines Party (and Protecting Women From Bullies) [original]
Transmission 4.0.6 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Various Fixes
Transmission 4.0.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client is out today as a bugfix-only release in the 4.0.x series addressing various issues reported by users from previous versions.