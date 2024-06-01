posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024



Quoting: Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness —

Wine 9.10 includes several key updates that improve functionality and user experience. Notably, the bundled vkd3d, responsible for translating Direct3D 12 graphics API calls to Vulkan, has been upgraded to version 1.12.

Another significant improvement in this release is enhanced DPI (dots per inch) awareness support. This feature is crucial for users with high-resolution displays, ensuring that applications render correctly and crisply at varying screen resolutions and sizes.

For developers, Wine 9.10 introduces better support for C++ RTTI (Run-Time Type Information) on ARM platforms. Further refining its capabilities, the new version has also removed more obsolete features in WineD3D, the component that implements Direct3D functionality in Wine.