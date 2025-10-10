It’s always nice to have container images of Debian releases to test things, run applications or explore a bit without polluting your host machine. From some Brazilian friends (you know who you are ;-), I’ve learned the best way to debug a problem or test a fix is spinning up an incus container, getting to it and finding the minimum reproducer. So the combination incus + Debian is something that I’m very used to, but the problem is there are no images for Debian ELTS and testing security fixes to see if they actually fix the vulnerability and don’t break anything else is very important.