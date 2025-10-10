news
Charles: How to Build an Incus Buster Image
It’s always nice to have container images of Debian releases to test things, run applications or explore a bit without polluting your host machine. From some Brazilian friends (you know who you are ;-), I’ve learned the best way to debug a problem or test a fix is spinning up an incus container, getting to it and finding the minimum reproducer. So the combination incus + Debian is something that I’m very used to, but the problem is there are no images for Debian ELTS and testing security fixes to see if they actually fix the vulnerability and don’t break anything else is very important.
TecMint ☛ A Brief Introduction to Makefiles and GNU Make for Beginners
This build automation tool can be used with any programming language whose compilation can be done from the shell by issuing commands, making it invaluable for C, C++, and many other compiled languages.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NTP Server and Client on Manjaro
Time synchronization is one of those critical yet often overlooked aspects of GNU/Linux system administration. When your Manjaro system’s clock drifts even by a few seconds, it can cause cascading problems: authentication failures, corrupted logs, failed scheduled tasks, and database inconsistencies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Xrdp Server on Debian 13
Remote desktop access has become essential for system administrators and users who need to manage GNU/Linux servers from anywhere. Xrdp, an open-source implementation of the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) server, provides seamless remote access to Debian 13 systems using any standard RDP client.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSL on AlmaLinux 10
OpenSSL stands as the cornerstone of secure communications across the internet, providing essential cryptographic functions that protect sensitive data transmission. As enterprises migrate to AlmaLinux 10, understanding how to properly install and configure OpenSSL becomes crucial for maintaining robust security infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Opera Browser on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Opera Browser stands as one of the most feature-rich web browsers available for GNU/Linux distributions, offering built-in tools that typically require separate extensions or third-party applications on competing browsers. Rocky GNU/Linux 10 users seeking a Chromium-based browser with enhanced privacy features, integrated VPN functionality, and innovative workspace management will find Opera an exceptional choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Installing backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux distributions has always been a significant challenge for system administrators and developers. PlayOnLinux emerges as a powerful solution that bridges this compatibility gap.
ID Root ☛ How To Convert Hex To ASCII Characters on Linux
Hexadecimal to ASCII conversion is a fundamental skill for GNU/Linux system administrators, developers, and security professionals. Whether decoding network packet data, analyzing log files, or debugging binary information, understanding how to transform hex values into readable ASCII characters streamlines countless workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GLPI on AlmaLinux 10
Managing IT assets, tracking hardware inventory, and maintaining an efficient helpdesk system are critical challenges for modern organizations. GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) offers a comprehensive, open-source solution that combines IT asset management with powerful service desk capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WGDashboard on Fedora 42
Managing WireGuard VPN configurations through command-line interfaces can become cumbersome, especially when handling multiple peers and configurations. WGDashboard offers an elegant solution—a modern, web-based management interface that simplifies WireGuard administration while providing real-time monitoring capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on Debian 13
Installing Laravel on Debian 13 provides developers with a modern PHP framework running on a stable, cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution. Laravel’s elegant syntax and powerful features, combined with Debian 13’s latest packages and improved performance, create an ideal development environment for web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nextcloud on Debian 13
Nextcloud transforms server infrastructure into a powerful, self-hosted cloud storage platform that gives complete control over data privacy and security. This comprehensive guide walks through installing Nextcloud on Debian 13 (Trixie) using the LAMP stack, providing detailed instructions for system administrators, developers, and tech enthusiasts seeking enterprise-grade cloud solutions.
