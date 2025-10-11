news
Security and Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Gladinet Flaw Exploitation, Attacks on ICS Honeypot, ClayRat Spyware
Other noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: US universities targeted by payroll pirates, Zimbra vulnerability exploited, Mic-E-Mouse attack.
Silicon Angle ☛ US investor consortium buys controlling stake in spyware developer NSO Group
A U.S. investor consortium has reportedly acquired a controlling stake in Israeli spyware developer NSO Group Ltd. The company told TechCrunch today that “an American investment group has invested tens of millions of dollars in the company and has acquired controlling ownership.”
Security Week ☛ Sophisticated Malware Deployed in Oracle EBS Zero-Day Attacks
Google researchers believe exploitation may have started as early as July 10 and the campaign hit dozens of organizations.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Krebs On Security ☛ DDoS Botnet Aisuru Blankets US ISPs in Record DDoS
The world’s largest and most disruptive botnet is now drawing a majority of its firepower from compromised Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices hosted on U.S. Internet providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon, new evidence suggests. Experts say the heavy concentration of infected devices at U.S. providers is complicating efforts to limit collateral damage from the botnet’s attacks, which shattered previous records this week with a brief traffic flood that clocked in at nearly 30 trillion bits of data per second.
