Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

How To Run openSUSE Leap 16 on QEMU-KVM Virtual Machine

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arduino UNO Q Combines Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 and STM32 MCU

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Specialized Services Cannot Be the Excuse to Break the Internet

People who want to rewrite net neutrality laws are arguing that ‘specialized services’ require near-zero latency and rock-solid reliability. 

Community Snapshot—September

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 09, 2025

Ubuntu 25.10 flavors

Ubuntu 25.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Edubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Unity, and Ubuntu Kylin.

All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and include the same updated core components and applications as the Ubuntu 25.10 release, such as the adoption of the sudo-rs as the default implementation of sudo, Dracut as the default initramfs-tools, and Rust Coreutils as the default implementation of GNU Core Utilities.

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes
LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes
Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" Is Now Available for Download, This Is What's New
System76's Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies
Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here's What's New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version, so here’s a look at their new features and improvements.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu Touch and Mobile as a Risk to Freedom
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fountain Pen, and More
FreeBSD Sponsorship and Q3 2025 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal
Games: Winnie's Hole, Crusader Kings III, and More
Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest
Free and Open Source Software
MX Linux 23.6 Libreto: High Performance on Legacy or Bleeding-Edge Hardware
KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update
Android Leftovers
Mission:Libre: A New Community Building Free Software's Teen Movement
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
Latest LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
4 ways KDE Plasma 6.5 beta is shaping up to be a beautiful, customizable Linux desktop
Upgrading R.R.R.R.R.R. [original]
With the improvements made by our team we'll be able to reach further into sites not many people can find or ever see
Slow Week, More Coffee Breaks [original]
We are also preparing for the sister's site anniversary next month
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
300th Issue of (GNU/)Linux Magazine
Leftovers About GNU/Linux and BSD
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
GNU/Linux Shows, Videos, and HowTos
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla Firefox and Tor Browser
Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat Promoting Hype and Microsoft
today's howtos
Games: Steam Deck, PowerWash Simulator, and More
Android Leftovers
The OnePlus 15T might be the Android flagship to beat next year
ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative
A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux
Ubuntu 25.10: What’s New, What’s Changed & Should You Upgrade?
Ubuntu 25.10 is out on 9 October, and for a release fronted by a ‘Questing Quokka’
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Fedora & CentOS at LinuxDays 2025
I’m focused on the desktop part of Fedora and don’t follow the rest of the project in such detail
Linux Foundation as Openwashing Services for GAFAM (Monopolies)
This is the one Linux feature that even Windows fanboys will appreciate
Well, if you haven't closed the tab already, that means you're at least a little bit interested in learning more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Arch Linux Is a Meme, but It Shouldn't Be
I'm not the only one who loathes bloat
Forget Google - my new go-to search tool won't track you or push AI, and it's free
I deployed YaCy over the weekend
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it’s truly a good Windows alternative
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
3 new articles
Today in Techrights
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.
Keeping the Server Cool as the Planet Warms Up [original]
load average: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00
ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features
ClamAV 1.5 has been released today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
How We've Defeated the Internet Trolls and Misogynists [original]
The way to defeat them is make that costly to them
Catching Up With Tux Machines When Updates Are Rapid and Seemingly Superfluous [original]
We do our best to compress or cluster related stories
From the Free Software Community to Local Politics [original]
She's an honest person - a person of true integrity
today's leftovers
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Ubuntu Reveal Codename of Next Year’s 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu has announced the codename of its next release, 26.04 LTS, as “Resolute Raccoon”
Servers, Operating Systems, Games, and More
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Retro, Open Hardware, and Mobile Systems
Firefox Nightly and Mozilla Thunderbird
Programming Leftovers
New Releases: Security Onion 2.4.180 and IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197
2 new releases
OpenSSH 10.1: New DSCP Handling, SHA1 SSHFP Deprecation Announced
OpenSSH 10.1 is now available, featuring DSCP handling changes
Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and More
Some new episodes
Applications: WGDashboard 4.3 WireGuard UI, U-Boot v2025.10, and More
Application related picks
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
My Android productivity setup is 100% open-source
Free and Open Source Software
Open Source and EVerest Are Driving the Future of EV Charging
EVerest is the open source approach that’s quietly driving change in the EV energy infrastructure
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.1, Linux 6.16.11, Linux 6.12.51, and Linux 6.6.110
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.1 kernel
Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.17 is now available for download, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
The Church of Emacs
by J X Self
Arti 1.6.0 released: Circuit padding, side-channel attack mitigations, OpenTelemetry, and more.
Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks
Games: LEGO The Incredibles, Unreal Redux, and More
Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
Richard Stallman to Give 3 Talks in Europe This Coming Week: Finland, Sweden, and Italy [original]
There may be more to come, but those are the ones publicised so far
The 5 fastest Linux distros I've tried - and they're all free
Recent Articles From Valnet and "AI" Hype About to Die
Today in Techrights
