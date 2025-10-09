news
Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Ubuntu 25.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Edubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Unity, and Ubuntu Kylin.
All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and include the same updated core components and applications as the Ubuntu 25.10 release, such as the adoption of the sudo-rs as the default implementation of sudo, Dracut as the default initramfs-tools, and Rust Coreutils as the default implementation of GNU Core Utilities.