New EasyOS Release and Redesign
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Scarthgap maintenance release 6.6.10
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.6.9 was released in May this year, see announcement:
- EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.6.9 released — May 27, 2025
Barry Kauler ☛ Redesign of init script in initrd
This is a complete refactoring of the init script. Have been wanting to do this for a long time, as the init script is monolithic and becoming increasingly difficult to edit and understand. There are so many if-else constructs to handle special cases. The script is 2,957 lines, file size 137KB.
What I have done is modularize it, taken out blocks of code, so that the main init script is small. It is now 418 lines, file size 17KB. I can now follow the logic of it much more easily. Here it is: [...]
Since then, we have moved on to Easy Excalibur, built with woofQ2, and Scarthgap is in maintenance-mode. Such as today, but I don't know if there will be any more. Highlights of 6.6.10: [...]