New EasyOS Release and Redesign

This is a complete refactoring of the init script. Have been wanting to do this for a long time, as the init script is monolithic and becoming increasingly difficult to edit and understand. There are so many if-else constructs to handle special cases. The script is 2,957 lines, file size 137KB.

What I have done is modularize it, taken out blocks of code, so that the main init script is small. It is now 418 lines, file size 17KB. I can now follow the logic of it much more easily. Here it is: [...]