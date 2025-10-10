original
Nature Called
Nature is bigger than any home or shopping mall. Human-made constructs are typically made by destroying nature and re-purposing elements (mining, quarrying, logging). What is more beautiful though? Nature? Or some building? Well, "the biggest problem is greed" according to conservationist Jane Goodall, who has just died.
Today we ran a lot in the park and enjoyed some time with the birds. Just as we had planned for days already.
This coming Monday we won't do Coffee Day; instead we'll go back to nature. In the US, it'll be a national holiday, so news will be slow anyway.
As usual, slow news means we can produce more originals, including more articles about the abuse we've been facing in recent years [1, 2]. The public and the community must know what the Microsofters are doing to us. They're not even from here, they are from a different continent.
By the way, Microsoft is having layoffs again this week. █