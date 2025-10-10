Nature Called

Virtium Embedded Artists has introduced the RZ/G3E SoM, a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/G3E processor for industrial and medical human-machine interface applications.

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

People who want to rewrite net neutrality laws are arguing that ‘specialized services’ require near-zero latency and rock-solid reliability.

Nature Called

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 10, 2025,

updated Oct 10, 2025



Nature is bigger than any home or shopping mall. Human-made constructs are typically made by destroying nature and re-purposing elements (mining, quarrying, logging). What is more beautiful though? Nature? Or some building? Well, "the biggest problem is greed" according to conservationist Jane Goodall, who has just died.

Today we ran a lot in the park and enjoyed some time with the birds. Just as we had planned for days already.

This coming Monday we won't do Coffee Day; instead we'll go back to nature. In the US, it'll be a national holiday, so news will be slow anyway.

As usual, slow news means we can produce more originals, including more articles about the abuse we've been facing in recent years [1, 2]. The public and the community must know what the Microsofters are doing to us. They're not even from here, they are from a different continent.

By the way, Microsoft is having layoffs again this week. █