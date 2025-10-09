PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

People who want to rewrite net neutrality laws are arguing that ‘specialized services’ require near-zero latency and rock-solid reliability.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

news

PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 09, 2025



PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

This release also fixes the initial SDP session hash and session-id, fixes a potential NULL deref in the profiler, fixes the UMP event compare function, and fixes a regression in the adapter that would cause it to fail to start and resume correctly.

Read on