news
PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes
PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.
This release also fixes the initial SDP session hash and session-id, fixes a potential NULL deref in the profiler, fixes the UMP event compare function, and fixes a regression in the adapter that would cause it to fail to start and resume correctly.