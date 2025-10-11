5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM

news

With their disposable nature, easier recovery provisions, and terrific isolation capabilities, virtual machines are versatile enough to fit any workload. Plus, you can choose between a couple of options when deploying virtual machines. For casual users, you can run them on your daily driver via Type-2 hypervisors, while hardcore home labbers have the option of deploying them on dedicated home servers using powerful virtualization platforms.

Better yet, modern hypervisors can run most of the popular operating systems inside VMs – including FreeBSD distros and even Hackintosh setups. However, my home lab primarily utilizes Linux-based virtual machines, and here are some of the best distros I host inside virtualized environments.