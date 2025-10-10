Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Run openSUSE Leap 16 on QEMU-KVM Virtual Machine

Internet Society

Specialized Services Cannot Be the Excuse to Break the Internet

People who want to rewrite net neutrality laws are arguing that ‘specialized services’ require near-zero latency and rock-solid reliability. 

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 25.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Edubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Kylin.

KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

LinuxGizmos.com

DL40N Fanless 1.3L Mini PC with Intel Twin Lake Processors

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Virtium Embedded Artists Expands SoM Lineup with Renesas RZ/G3E Platform

Virtium Embedded Artists has introduced the RZ/G3E SoM, a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/G3E processor for industrial and medical human-machine interface applications.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 10, 2025

Git hooks

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.

 
KDE Gear 25.08.2 Rolls Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.08.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.08 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.

 
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies

  
now Facebook

 
System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a new variant of its Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop that ships with the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment on top of the Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS distribution.

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino

  
4 stories for now

 
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base

  
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades

 
PipeWire 1.4.9 Improves ALSA Recovery and Adapts to Newer libcamera Changes

  
PipeWire 1.4.9 open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux is now available for download with various fixes and improvements.

 
LibreOffice 25.8.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 70 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.8.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.


  
 


 
4 things Microsoft needs to prioritize on Windows if they want to stop bleeding users to Linux

  
f Microsoft wants to stop users from jumping ship to Linux, it’s not about reinventing Windows, it’s about fixing what people already hate about it

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Virtium Embedded Artists Expands SoM Lineup with Renesas RZ/G3E Platform

  
Virtium Embedded Artists provides Linux BSP Plus, Verified Linux Package

 
Games: Outlive, Truckful, Fanatical Bundle and More

  
gaming related news

 
Beyond Free: Developers, It's Time to Reclaim Open Source from the Exploitation Trap

  
Yet, beneath this gleaming façade of collaborative triumph, a troubling reality persists, casting a long shadow over the very ethos of open source

 
Computer not working? How Linux on a flash drive will save your Windows system

  
With the help of a Live distribution, you can not only recover files, but also "revive" a broken Windows, check the hardware or erase data irrevocably

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Games: Godot Engine and Status of CachyOS

  
gaming leftovers

 
Fedora/Copr and Red Hat Hype Articles

  
3 new ones

 
today's howtos

  
idroot mostly

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version, so here’s a look at their new features and improvements.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related bits

 
Ubuntu Touch and Mobile as a Risk to Freedom

  
Linux and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fountain Pen, and More

  
Hardware related news

 
FreeBSD Sponsorship and Q3 2025 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal

  
FreeBSD bits

 
Games: Winnie’s Hole, Crusader Kings III, and More

  
gaming news

 
Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest

  
AlmaLinux and Red Hat news

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and public domain software

 
MX Linux 23.6 Libreto: High Performance on Legacy or Bleeding-Edge Hardware

  
Whether reviving old gear or maxing out new silicon, MX Linux 23.6 Libretto stays cool

 
Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update

  
Wireshark 4.6 has been released today as a major update to this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's latest PS2 emulator debuts with a healthy serving of controversy

 
Mission:Libre: A New Community Building Free Software's Teen Movement

  
Free software is built on principles of user freedom, transparency, and community collaboration

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

  
LWN and more sources

 
Latest LWN Articles About Linux Kernel

  
behind paywall no more

 
4 ways KDE Plasma 6.5 beta is shaping up to be a beautiful, customizable Linux desktop

  
What more could you ask for from a desktop?

 
Upgrading R.R.R.R.R.R. [original]

  
With the improvements made by our team we'll be able to reach further into sites not many people can find or ever see

 
Slow Week, More Coffee Breaks [original]

  
We are also preparing for the sister's site anniversary next month

 
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

  
Perl and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux related picks

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
a lot from Red Hat's own site

 
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
hardware leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks for today

 
300th Issue of (GNU/)Linux Magazine

  
new series of articles, paywalled

 
Leftovers About GNU/Linux and BSD

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux Shows, Videos, and HowTos

  
new videos

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Mozilla Firefox and Tor Browser

  
WWW links

 
Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat Promoting Hype and Microsoft

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
a lot of picks for Wednesday

 
Games: Steam Deck, PowerWash Simulator, and More

  
Games-related picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
The OnePlus 15T might be the Android flagship to beat next year

 
ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support

  
ClamAV 1.5 antivirus adds FIPS-compatible CVD verification

 
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative

  
A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux

 
Ubuntu 25.10: What’s New, What’s Changed & Should You Upgrade?

  
Ubuntu 25.10 is out on 9 October, and for a release fronted by a ‘Questing Quokka’

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Fedora & CentOS at LinuxDays 2025

  
I’m focused on the desktop part of Fedora and don’t follow the rest of the project in such detail

 
Linux Foundation as Openwashing Services for GAFAM (Monopolies)

  
LF openwash

 
This is the one Linux feature that even Windows fanboys will appreciate

  
Well, if you haven't closed the tab already, that means you're at least a little bit interested in learning more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
and more

 
Arch Linux Is a Meme, but It Shouldn't Be

  
I'm not the only one who loathes bloat

 
Forget Google - my new go-to search tool won't track you or push AI, and it's free

  
I deployed YaCy over the weekend

 
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it’s truly a good Windows alternative

  
"designed to be the perfect replacement for Windows."

 
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)

  
3 new articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'

  
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.