Free and Open Source Software

overcommit is a tool to manage and configure Git hooks.
In addition to supporting a wide variety of hooks that can be used across multiple repositories, you can also define hooks specific to a repository which are stored in source control. You can also easily add your existing hook scripts without writing any Ruby code.
GreptimeDB - cloud-native database - LinuxLinks
GreptimeDB is a cloud-native database purpose-built for the unified collection and analysis of observability data (metrics, logs, and traces).
Whether you’re operating on the edge, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments, GreptimeDB empowers real-time insights at massive scale — all in one system.
18 Best Free and Open Source Python Linter Tools - LinuxLinks
Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in your Python applications. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.
This article picks some useful tools to help you fix Python code.
