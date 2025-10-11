news
today's howtos
Sergio Cipriano: Avoiding 5XX errors by adjusting Load Balancer Idle Timeout
Recently I faced a problem in production where a client was running a RabbitMQ server behind the Load Balancers we provisioned and the TCP connections were closed every minute.
Bring Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles functionality to Cosmic Beta DE via setup Dual DE environment on top of CachyOS 082425
We start with deployment of Cosmic Beta DE via CachyOS 082425 Calamares installer. Next step would be deployment Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles RC 2.9.9.3 as second DE for Cosmic Beta. Notice that Launcher of Cosmic provide an option to start ML4W Sidebar App inside Cosmic DE instance
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Slack on Fedora 42
Slack has become the cornerstone of modern workplace communication, serving over 38 million active users worldwide who rely on it daily for team collaboration and project management. Installing Slack on Fedora 42 provides seamless access to channels, direct messaging, file sharing, video conferencing, and workflow automation tools that keep distributed teams connected.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WildFly on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
WildFly represents a powerful open-source Java application server that enterprises rely on for deploying robust, scalable web applications. This comprehensive guide demonstrates the complete installation process for WildFly on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, delivering enterprise-grade Java application server capabilities to your infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Debian 13
Debian 13 (Trixie) has officially been released, bringing enhanced stability and updated software packages for GNU/Linux users. Installing Inkscape, the powerful open-source vector graphics editor, on this latest Debian version requires understanding multiple installation methods to ensure optimal performance and compatibility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joomla on CentOS Stream 10
Joomla stands as one of the most powerful open-source content management systems available today, powering millions of websites worldwide. When combined with CentOS Stream 10’s enterprise-grade stability and robust security features, it creates an ideal hosting environment for everything from small business websites to complex web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KVM on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) represents one of the most powerful virtualization solutions available for GNU/Linux systems today. This open-source hypervisor integrates directly with the GNU/Linux kernel, providing exceptional performance and scalability for enterprise environments. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, with its enterprise-grade stability and Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux compatibility, offers an ideal foundation for KVM deployment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on Debian 13
Telegram has become one of the most popular messaging platforms worldwide, offering robust features that appeal to privacy-conscious users and GNU/Linux enthusiasts alike. Installing Telegram on Debian 13 (Trixie) is straightforward, with multiple installation methods available to suit different preferences and use cases.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlassFish on Fedora 42
GlassFish is an open-source Jakarta EE platform application server that provides developers with a complete runtime environment for building, deploying, and managing enterprise-grade Java applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GLPI on Debian 13
Installing GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) on Debian 13 provides organizations with a powerful, open-source IT asset and service management solution. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from system preparation to post-installation optimization.
peppe8o ☛ How to configure No-IP DUC in your Raspberry PI with Docker
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and setup the No-IP DUC on Raspberry PI with Docker.