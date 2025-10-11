news
KDE Frameworks 6.19 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.
This release also fixes a case where Plasma would crash when displaying certain malformed themes, adds RTL (Right-to-Left) versions of microphone and audio icons in the Breeze icon theme, improves 7z support in the KArchive archive manager, and updates the holiday file for Italy in the KHolidays library.