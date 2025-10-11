news
This 50 MB operating system can resurrect your old PC
I have a decade-old Dell Inspiron laptop with a 2nd-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB RAM, and an integrated Intel HD GPU. It came with Windows 7 out of the box and was eventually upgraded to Windows 10. However, after 13 years, it's not the most enthusiastic laptop, and getting anything done on it seems like a task in itself.
Even though Windows 10 is dying, your hardware doesn't have to go with it. Instead of recycling the PC, I decided to give it another chance with Damn Small Linux—an OS that famously started as a 50 MB experiment and proved you don't need bloated software to have a functional computer.
While the modern version has grown to 700 MB to include necessary drivers and applications, it's still tiny enough to breathe life back into old hardware.