This 50 MB operating system can resurrect your old PC

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

This 50 MB operating system can resurrect your old PC

I have a decade-old Dell Inspiron laptop with a 2nd-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB RAM, and an integrated Intel HD GPU. It came with Windows 7 out of the box and was eventually upgraded to Windows 10. However, after 13 years, it's not the most enthusiastic laptop, and getting anything done on it seems like a task in itself.

Even though Windows 10 is dying, your hardware doesn't have to go with it. Instead of recycling the PC, I decided to give it another chance with Damn Small Linux—an OS that famously started as a 50 MB experiment and proved you don't need bloated software to have a functional computer.

While the modern version has grown to 700 MB to include necessary drivers and applications, it's still tiny enough to breathe life back into old hardware.

