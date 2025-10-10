news
Kernel: Intel's Betrayal, Bootlin on Forging BTF for eBPF, and Resizeable BAR Support on the Raspberry Pi
The Register UK ☛ Intel rethinking how it contributes to open source community
Speaking to press and analysts at Intel's Tech Tour in Arizona last week, Kevork Kechichian, who now leads Intel's datacenter biz, believes it's time to rethink what Chipzilla contributes to the open source community.
Bootlin ☛ The Dwarves Beneath the Kernel: Forging BTF for eBPF
This blog post is the third installment in our eBPF blog post series, following our posts about eBPF selftests and eBPF trampolines. In the previous blog post, we discussed how eBPF trampolines are dynamically generated to allow hooking tracing programs to functions’ entry and/or exit.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Resizeable BAR support on the Raspberry Pi
While not an absolute requirement for modern graphics card support on Linux, Resizeable BAR support makes GPUs go faster, by allowing GPUs to throw data back and forth on the PCIe bus in chunks larger than 256 MB.