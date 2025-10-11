news
Flatpak Doesn’t Work in Ubuntu 25.10, But a Fix is Coming
Quoting: Flatpak Not Working in Ubuntu 25.10? Here's Why —
While Flatpak itself can be installed using apt, trying to install Flatpaks with Flatpak from the command-line throws a “could not unmount revokefs-fuse filesystem” error, followed by “Child process exited with code 1”.
For those who’ve installed the Ubuntu ‘Questing Quokka’ and wanted to kit it out with their favourite software from Flathub, it’s a frustrating road bump.
Update
