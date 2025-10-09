news
Wireshark 4.6 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released as a Major Update
Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.
In addition, Wireshark can now decrypt NTP packets using NTS (Network Time Security), expands the ability to decrypt MACsec packets to use the SAK unwrapped by the MKA dissector or the PSK configured in the MACsec dissector, and uses units with SI prefixes for the TCP Stream Graph axes.