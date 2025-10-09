news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 09, 2025



Quoting: MX Linux 23.6 Libreto: High Performance on Legacy or Bleeding-Edge Hardware - FOSS Force —

Back in June, when we ran a Distro of the Week column about antiX, its comments included a few antiX vs. MX Linux mentions. These comments tended to favor the latter and implied that we were reviewing the wrong distro.

So we put MX Linux on the Distro of the Week list, and this week we’re putting MX Linux 23.6 Libretto through its proverbial paces.

Officially, according to the MX Linux website, “MX Linux is a cooperative venture between the antiX and MX Linux communities. It is a family of operating systems that are designed to combine elegant and efficient desktops with high stability and solid performance.”