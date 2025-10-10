news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ What's new in Ansible Automation Platform 2.6
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.6 is now generally available (GA). This release continues our focus on making automation more accessible, transparent, and intelligent for technical teams.
Ansible Automation Platform 2.6 introduces powerful new features designed to streamline content creation, provide deeper insights into your automation's impact, and empower other teams to consume your work through self-service.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: GSoC 2025: Bringing package reviews to Forgejo
Hi everyone, I’m Mayank Singh, and I’ve been working on a GSoC 2025 project aimed at simplifying the packaging process in Fedora.
I have been working on making an implementation of the new package review process, where everything happens in one place around git. Instead of switching between Bugzilla tickets, for hosting the source rpm and logs. Instead new contributors can review their packages through pull requests.
-
Red Hat ☛ Integrate incident detection with OpenShift Lightspeed via MCP
Incident detection in Red Hat OpenShift is now integrated with OpenShift Lightspeed, the AI-powered virtual assistant for OpenShift. This brings incident analysis directly into the conversational interface, which changes how you explore and resolve cluster issues.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplify your cloud-native transition with Oracle WebLogic Server on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
Working with the Oracle WebLogic team, Oracle's validation of WebLogic Server on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization allows your organization to leverage current investments as you move to fully containerized workloads. In addition, Oracle also supports WebLogic Server on Red Hat OpenShift.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Enterprise AI survey: ambition, the value gap, and the importance of open source [Ed: IBM Red Hat is selling slop and hype]
According to the survey AI is a core strategic priority for 72%2 of organizations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and they have plans to increase their AI investments by an average of 32% by 2026.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Boost developer productivity and modernization with a Red Hat developer experience assessment
This is why platform engineering has emerged as a strategic imperative for businesses. According to Gartner, an estimated 80% of large software engineering organizations will establish platform engineering teams by 2026 to provide reusable services and tools for application delivery.