Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 850: One ROM To Rule Them All
This week Jonathan and Aaron chat with Piers Finlayson about One ROM! Why does the retro-computing world need a solution for replacement ROMs? How difficult was it to squeeze a MCU and layout into the original ROM footprint? And what’s next for the project? Listen to find out!
First Commit – Ocean Style Elements
Today I have finally been able to upload the first set of Ocean assets into Invent. For now, these elements will live in my personal git repository. These elements are not yet integrated into the Plasma ecosystem.
The page contains a few elements, a wiki page (under development and updates), color scheme (Light and dark), icon pack, and a Plasma style.https://invent.kde.org/abetts/ocean-design: First Commit – Ocean Style Elements
The workflow will be like this, for now: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 6.6.110 compiled in Easy Scarthgap
Easy Scarthgap is not getting any TLC these days, but I am planning a maintenance release.
Have fixed the network tray applet, that shows as disconnected even though the network is connected. The cause of the problem is /usr/local/pup_event/pup_event_frontend_d, that was fixed in Excalibur and I just grabbed the binary from there.
OpenSUSE ☛ GSoC 2025, Building a Semantic Search Engine for Any Video
My name is Akash Kumar, and I was a Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2025 mentee with the openSUSE organization. This blog post highlights the project I developed during this mentorship program, which openSUSE and its mentors helped make possible. This summer, I had the incredible opportunity to contribute to the project titled “Create open source sample microservice workload deployments and interfaces.” The goal was to build a functional, open-source workload that could provide relevant analytics for a specific use case.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Run openSUSE Leap 16 on QEMU-KVM Virtual Machine
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in September 2025
About 90% of my Debian contributions this month were
Some months I feel like I’m pedalling furiously just to keep everything in a roughly working state. This was one of those months.
CubicleNate ☛ Unbricking an ESP8266 with esptool.py on Linux
The article offers a guide for unbricking an ESP8266 NodeMCU that has become unresponsive. It details the prerequisites like installing Python and pipx, setting USB permissions, connecting the board, and using esptool.py to erase the flash. Following these steps allows users to properly flash firmware, such as WLED.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Qualcomm acquires Arduino to make Hey Hi (AI) development more accessible — microcontroller maker's hardware becomes the foundation of mobile tech giant's edge Hey Hi (AI) stack
Qualcomm has acquired microcontroller maker Arduino to further its ambitions of bringing Hey Hi (AI) to the edge.
Niko Matsakis: SymmACP: extending Zed's ACP to support Composable Agents
This post describes SymmACP – a proposed extension to Zed’s Agent Client Protocol that lets you build Hey Hi (AI) tools like Unix pipes or browser extensions. Want a better TUI? Found some cool slash commands on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub ? Prefer a different backend? With SymmACP, you can mix and match these pieces and have them all work together without knowing about each other.
This is pretty different from how Hey Hi (AI) tools work today, where everything is a monolith – if you want to change one piece, you’re stuck rebuilding the whole thing from scratch. SymmACP allows you to build out new features and modes of interactions in a layered, interoperable way. This post explains how SymmACP would work by walking through a series of examples.
Right now, SymmACP is just a thought experiment. I’ve sketched these ideas to the Zed folks, and they seemed interested, but we still have to discuss the details in this post. My plan is to start prototyping in Symposium – if you think the ideas I’m discussing here are exciting, please join the Symposium Zulip and let’s talk!
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 620
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
