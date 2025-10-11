news
Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi and Arduino
Linux Gizmos ☛ Orange Pi Previews Orange Pi 6 Plus with 12-core architecture and dual 5G Ethernet ports
Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.
Arduino ☛ Novel mechanism makes refreshable braille displays practical
Both display types rely on electromagnets to push up pins below the dots. But it wouldn’t be feasible or cost-effective to include hundreds of electromagnets in a display like this, which is why MagnePins has a kind of “scanning” mechanism to actuate the pins column-by-column in quick succession. That mechanism slides underneath the display while the pins ride in special channels. A staggered line of pistons, actuated by 24 electromagnets, either remain low or protrude upward to change the positions of the pins as they move overheard.