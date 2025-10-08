Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies

Meta open-sourced React over a decade ago to help developers build better user experiences. Since then, React has grown into one of the world’s most popular open source projects, powering over 50 million websites and products built by companies such as Microsoft, Shopify, Bloomberg, Discord, Coinbase, the NFL, and many others. With React Native, React has expanded to support platforms beyond the web, including mobile, tablets, desktops, TVs, gaming consoles, and even mixed reality devices.