news
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies
-
React finds a new home at the Linux Foundation with $3M Meta support
The open-source projects React and React Native, along with supporting projects like JSX, are transitioning to a new, independent organization called the React Foundation. The move is designed to formalize the governance of the popular JavaScript library and give a larger role to the community and companies that have contributed to its development.
-
Introducing the React Foundation: The New Home for React & React Native
Meta open-sourced React over a decade ago to help developers build better user experiences. Since then, React has grown into one of the world’s most popular open source projects, powering over 50 million websites and products built by companies such as Microsoft, Shopify, Bloomberg, Discord, Coinbase, the NFL, and many others. With React Native, React has expanded to support platforms beyond the web, including mobile, tablets, desktops, TVs, gaming consoles, and even mixed reality devices.
Update
-
Linux Foundation to set up open-source governance body for React [Ed: Fronting for monopolies for openwashing purposes]
The React Foundation will maintain React’s infrastructure, organise events and creative initiatives to support the React ecosystem.
-
Linux Foundation To Establish React Foundation As Open Source Governance Model
At React Conf 2025 in Henderson, Nevada, the Linux Foundation announced plans to launch the React Foundation, a new open source body that will serve as the neutral home for React, React Native, and related projects. The initiative aims to ensure these widely used frameworks remain open, community-led, and innovation-driven while advancing global collaboration in front-end development.