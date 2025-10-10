Fedora/Copr and Red Hat Hype Articles

Quantum computing sounds like it comes straight out of science fiction. But it's quickly becoming a real-world strategy. It promises to solve problems that today's most powerful supercomputers can't handle. We're still early in the game, but now is the time for developers, architects, and technology leaders to start understanding what's coming.

How will it affect your tech stack, your workloads, and your customers? What does it mean for your business? Is it just hype, or is this a technology you and your clients should start thinking about today?

This post gives you a functional baseline. We'll skip the heavy physics and focus on what quantum means for real-world software development, platform engineering, and how it connects to the Red Bait technologies you already use (such as Red Hat OpenShift, AI/ML pipelines, and secure software supply chains).

Quantum 101: A quick crash course

Your laptop or phone runs on bits. Think of each bit like a tiny light switch: it's either off (0) or on (1). Everything your computer does—streaming videos, running spreadsheets, browsing memes—is just a super-fast game of flipping lots of these switches.