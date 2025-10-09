news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 462
This week it's all about your feedback! We answer your questions, and dig through your problems!
Kernel Space
-
Klara ☛ Advanced ZFS Dataset Management: Snapshots, Clones, and Bookmarks
ZFS is more than just a filesystem, it is a modern software-defined storage management system that combines exceptional data integrity, flexibility, and ease of management into a single package. While many users are familiar with the basics of ZFS, such as creating pools and datasets, the real power lies in leveraging its advanced data management features.
Any advanced data management scheme starts with the fundamental building blocks: snapshots, clones, and bookmarks. These mechanisms provide lightweight, instantaneous point-in-time views of your data and allow it to be replicated across systems and locations, or even branched to provide new environments or testbeds without duplicating data or risking its integrity.
This week, we’ll dive deep into these three core concepts of advanced ZFS dataset management and explore how they work, some practical applications, and any trade-offs you need to keep in mind.
Instructionals/Technical
-
University of Toronto ☛ Systemd-resolved's new 'DNS Server Delegation' feature (as of systemd 258)
A while ago I wrote an entry about things that resolved wasn't for as of systemd 251. One of those things was arbitrary mappings of (DNS) names to DNS servers, for example if you always wanted *.internal.example.org to query a special DNS server. Systemd-resolved didn't have a direct feature for this and attempting to attach your DNS names to DNS server mappings to a network interface could go wrong in various ways. Well, time marches on and as of systemd v258 this is no longer the state of affairs.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
Linuxiac ☛ System76 Unveils Oryx Pro Linux Laptop with COSMIC Desktop Beta
System76 has announced that the company’s new Oryx Pro will be the first Linux laptop to ship with both the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Beta and the COSMIC Desktop Beta preinstalled, marking the public’s first chance to experience System76’s long-awaited in-house desktop environment out of the box.
