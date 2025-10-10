original
Goodbye to Ricky Hatton
Last month: Thank You, Ricky Hatton
Ricky Hatton has been put to rest. He won't be forgotten for many decades to come. The impact he had in (and on) Manchester was huge and his death devastated many, even Manchester United fans.
Curiously enough we were at the Cathedral a day earlier and didn't know what all the preparations were about. So we moved on. A day passed and saw the people at the stadium queuing throughout the day today, twice or thrice in fact. There was a screen with his face on it.
Maybe I'm overlooking something, but the article above misses some details; it still does not say what killed him, only that he is dead. █