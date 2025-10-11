news
Good News! Germany's Schleswig-Holstein Completes Massive Migration to Open Source Email Systems
German state achieves digital sovereignty by ditching Microsoft for open source solutions.
European nations have generally been more progressive in adopting open source solutions for government operations. Sure, regressive proposals like the EU Chat Control bill make headlines, but there's genuine progress happening too.
The German state of Schleswig-Holstein is back in the news for its open source efforts. This time, it's their email system that's undergone a complete transformation.