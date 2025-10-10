4 things Microsoft needs to prioritize on Windows if they want to stop bleeding users to Linux

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 10, 2025



Quoting: The 4 reasons why Windows 11 users are switching to Linux —

The last thing anyone wants when they're trying to use their computer is more ads. They're unavoidable when you go online, but when you're just performing operations on your local machine, ads should not be present. Experimenting with ads in the Start menu is one thing, but putting them in File Explorer and even the Settings app is so egregious. Displaying Game Pass offers or MSN content on my lock screen is so unnecessary and makes my OS feel dirty and tainted.

Linux environments feature no ads. You're not being sold a subscription when browsing your files, and you don't feel like cattle when you're just trying to change settings. Microsoft needs to understand that just because everything can be an advertising channel, doesn't mean everything should be one. A simple toggle to remove any and all ads from the OS would be a sufficient gesture.