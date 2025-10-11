Microsoft’s Local Accounts Crackdown Is Yet Another Reason to Switch to Linux

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

news

Microsoft’s Local Accounts Crackdown Is Yet Another Reason to Switch to Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025



If you're like me, you've been relying on technical workarounds to set up Windows 11 with a local account instead of the required Microsoft account. Unfortunately, Microsoft is shutting down more of those workarounds, which is just affirming my decision to replace Windows with Linux as my daily driver desktop.

[...]

While Windows 11 appears to be plagued with some sort of technical issue hindering proper configuration without a login and a connection to remote servers, that has never been and still is not an issue on Linux. It's the default experience to set up your Linux desktop or server with whatever account name you want, be it your real name, a fictional character's name, or just a code word. You don't need a working email address; you only need a handle and a strong password you can remember.

If you happen to choose Ubuntu Linux as your distribution, it may ask if you want to register for an Ubuntu Pro subscription. It's never been required, though, and it's intended for businesses and professional administrators anyway. For most folks, local accounts are the expected and default experience.

Read on