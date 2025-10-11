news
Microsoft’s Local Accounts Crackdown Is Yet Another Reason to Switch to Linux
If you're like me, you've been relying on technical workarounds to set up Windows 11 with a local account instead of the required Microsoft account. Unfortunately, Microsoft is shutting down more of those workarounds, which is just affirming my decision to replace Windows with Linux as my daily driver desktop.
[...]
While Windows 11 appears to be plagued with some sort of technical issue hindering proper configuration without a login and a connection to remote servers, that has never been and still is not an issue on Linux. It's the default experience to set up your Linux desktop or server with whatever account name you want, be it your real name, a fictional character's name, or just a code word. You don't need a working email address; you only need a handle and a strong password you can remember.
If you happen to choose Ubuntu Linux as your distribution, it may ask if you want to register for an Ubuntu Pro subscription. It's never been required, though, and it's intended for businesses and professional administrators anyway. For most folks, local accounts are the expected and default experience.