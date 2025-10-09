news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 09, 2025



Quoting: Mission:Libre: A New Community Building Free Software's Teen Movement —

Free software is built on principles of user freedom, transparency, and community collaboration. High schoolers exploring technology can learn about digital rights, open collaboration, and how software gets built in the open.

A new initiative wants to hear from teens about where free software should go next. Mission:Libre, founded by free software activist Carmen-Lisandrette, is hosting online roundtable discussions to foster conversation around free software and gather input from younger voices.