Games: Team Fortress 2 Classic, Adorable Adventures, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 Classic scrap their open beta and new Valve rules likely mean they have to change the name | GamingOnLinux
Team Fortress 2 Classic is an upcoming Source Engine mod based on Valve's Team Fortress 2, it was due to hold an open beta but they've had to scrap it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Take on the role of a curious baby boar in the demo for Adorable Adventures | GamingOnLinux
Adorable Adventures is a cozy third-person exploration adventure where you're Boris, a curious baby boar on a mission to find their family.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Effulgence RPG has some of the slickest animated 3D ASCII art I've ever seen | GamingOnLinux
This is a very fun surprise, Effulgence RPG is an upcoming party-based sci-fi role-playing game rendered entirely from text symbols arranged in 3D space. It looks like nothing else I've seen before, it really is quite impressively made.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder and dungeon crawler Into The Grid arrives November 10 | GamingOnLinux
Into The Grid from Flatline Studios is an incredibly promising blend of a cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder and dungeon crawler and it's arriving November 10th. Featuring full Native Linux support, with a demo still live right now for you to try.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Around 70,000 users affected in Discord related breach which includes some government ID images | GamingOnLinux
Ouch. This whole ongoing online safety thing is going well isn't it? Who could have guessed that some personal data would end up leaking? Everyone with a brain that even remotely understands the internet and technology.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battlefield 6 releases today and it will not be playable on any Linux / SteamOS system | GamingOnLinux
Just a reminder that thanks to EA's latest anti-cheat, the launch of Battlefield 6 today will be unplayable on any Linux system. This is because of EA Javelin anticheat, which was previously just called EA anticheat before being rebranded.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is out now and does work on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Despite the previous report that it likely wouldn't work on Desktop Linux, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is out now and does work. Now you too can enjoy the anime gacha on your preferred platform be it Desktop Linux or Steam Deck with SteamOS.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 10.0-3 release candidate live for testing better Windows game compatibility on Linux / Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Valve have released a new release candidate build for the Windows compatibility layer Proton, with Proton 10.0-3 available for users to test. This will eventually be the new stable and recommended version of Proton.