posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2025



Quoting: OpenSSH 10.2 Released with Key Bugfix for ControlPersist Issue —

The OpenSSH project, developed and maintained under the OpenBSD umbrella, announced the release of OpenSSH 10.2, a maintenance update now available for download from the project’s official mirrors.

The main fix addresses a problem that made SSH sessions unusable when ControlPersist was enabled. This feature, which keeps a master connection open for faster reuse, was mismanaging terminal connections in version 10.1. The bug left users unable to interact with remote sessions properly.

OpenSSH 10.2 also includes updates to ssh-keygen, fixing two issues: one that prevented proper key download from PKCS#11 tokens, and another that caused errors during CA signing operations when the certificate authority key was stored in ssh-agent.