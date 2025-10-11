news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Splitting OpenShift machine config pool without node reboots
This article demonstrates how to split an existing Red Hat OpenShift machine config pool (MCP) into two separate MCPs without requiring a reboot of any nodes. The goal is for the new MCP to have the exact same machine configuration as the original MCP.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 41
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
-
Red Hat ☛ Node.js 20+ memory management in containers
Node.js 20's maximum heap size is container-aware and limits memory usage based on the container's cgroup limits. Node.js tells V8 the total available memory, which lets V8 select the maximum old space size based on those limits. In fact, Node.js has been container-aware since version 12.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.3.27RC1 and 8.4.14RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.14RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.27RC1 are available