HowTo Geek ☛ Linux File Permissions: 13 Most Important Things to Know
File permissions are core to almost everything you do on your Linux machine, from viewing a PDF to saving an image and running an app. The core model keeps things simple, but there are quite a few basic details to get started with.
Permissions Control What You Can Do With a File
Most of the time you’ll deal with permissions, it will be when you’re trying to save or read a file. Every file (technically, every inode) has a set of permissions attached to it. These determine whether you (or any other user) can read from a file or write to it.
HowTo Geek ☛ Weekend Project: Personalize Your Raspberry Pi OS Command Line
Are you looking for a fun way to refresh your Raspberry Pi’s command line experience? You don’t have to look far to find a simple and fun way to overhaul the terminal on your Pi. With Oh My ZSH or Starship, you can have a fully customized Pi experience this weekend.
You Don’t Need a New App to Make Your Terminal Look Nice
If you’re tired of the way that your Raspberry Pi’s terminal looks, you don’t actually need a new app to customize your experience. While there definitely are other terminals out there, personalizing your command line is actually much simpler than that.
To get a pretty (and feature-packed) terminal experience, you simply need to install a few extensions that work right within LXTerminal.
XDA ☛ 6 hidden Proxmox tricks I wish I knew sooner
For a virtualization platform designed for home server tasks, Proxmox has a fairly straightforward interface that’s easy to pick up. However, hidden beneath its simple UI are a ton of toggles, options, and menus designed to help you make the most of your virtualization workloads. Throw in its powerful Shell terminal, and there’s a lot you can do to better optimize your PVE workflows. Heck, I’ve been a Proxmox fanatic for a long time, and it still took me a while to stumble onto the more obscure facilities.