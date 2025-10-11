File permissions are core to almost everything you do on your Linux machine, from viewing a PDF to saving an image and running an app. The core model keeps things simple, but there are quite a few basic details to get started with.

Permissions Control What You Can Do With a File

Most of the time you’ll deal with permissions, it will be when you’re trying to save or read a file. Every file (technically, every inode) has a set of permissions attached to it. These determine whether you (or any other user) can read from a file or write to it.