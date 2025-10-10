news
Web Browsers: Plasma Browser Integration in 6.x, Firefox’s New Profile Manager, and Mozilla Promoting Slop/Plagiarism
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Kai Uwe ☛ Plasma Browser Integration in 6.x
It has been a little quiet around my pet project Plasma Browser Integration. On one hand because I’ve been busy with life but also because browser extension Hey Hi (AI) haven’t really gained much new functionality. Nevertheless, for Plasma’s October release I finally found the time to take care of some long-standing feature requests and/or bug reports.
Mozilla
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox’s New Profile Manager Goes Live For Everyone Next Week
Firefox’s lack of profile management has been a long-standing irritation for ardent fans of the browsers but Mozilla — part of its bout of ‘maybe users aren’t wrong for wanting that after all’ feature gap filling — is finally adding one. Mozilla announced profile management in Firefox will begin rolling out to users from 14 October 2025 (which is next week at the time I write this) — same day that Firefox 144 is released, so take it as read it’ll be a headline feature there. Now that this feature is new-new.
LWN ☛ Better profile management coming to Firefox
Firefox has long had support for multiple profiles to store personal information such as bookmarks, passwords, and user preferences. However, Firefox did not make profiles particularly discoverable or easy to manage. That is about to change; Mozilla has announced that it is launching a profile-management feature that will make it easier to create and switch between profiles.
Mozilla ☛ Shake to Summarize recognized with special mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 [Ed: Recognition for pushing slop or sort of plagiarising pages inside the Web browser]
Shake to Summarize has been recognized with a Special Mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025.
