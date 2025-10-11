news
Applications and Games Leftovers
Applications
Coreboot (Official) ☛ Announcing coreboot 25.09 release
The coreboot project is pleased to announce the release of coreboot 25.09, continuing our commitment to advancing open-source firmware development. This release incorporates over 680 commits from more than 110 contributors, including more than 20 first time authors.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.30: New Systemd Automation Course, LoggiFly, Docker Storage and More
New systemd course is here 🎊
Instructionals/Technical
The New Stack ☛ Run Containers and VMs Easily With OrbStack GUI
John Goerzen ☛ John Goerzen: A Mail Delivery Mystery: Exim, systemd, setuid, and Docker, oh my!
On mail.quux, a node of NNCPNET (the NNCP-based peer-to-peer email network), I started noticing emails not being delivered. They were all in the queue, frozen, and Exim’s log had entries like:
unable to set gid=5001 or uid=5001 (euid=100): local delivery to [redacted] transport=nncp
Weird.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Larian Releases a Native GNU/Linux version of Baldur's Gate 3 for the Steam Deck
Remember our predictions related to GNU/Linux Gaming that we did for several years? It turns out one of the predictions we made back back for the year 2022 was namely A big AAA publisher officially supports Linux/Steam Deck for at least one title, with a native client. At the time, it did not happen, so we thought we were wrong. But actually, we were just way ahead of the curve! This happened as we were travelling to attend the Tokyo Games Show 2025, so this piece of news is a few days late. But no matter! It’s an key milestone in itself. This is the first time that a AAA game studio makes a native GNU/Linux client for one of their titles, specifically because of the Steam Deck. Larian has published a whole page on how to select the native version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for the Steam Deck. But more important, we’d like to know how this came to be.
