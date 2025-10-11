Applications and Games Leftovers

Remember our predictions related to GNU/Linux Gaming that we did for several years? It turns out one of the predictions we made back back for the year 2022 was namely A big AAA publisher officially supports Linux/Steam Deck for at least one title, with a native client. At the time, it did not happen, so we thought we were wrong. But actually, we were just way ahead of the curve! This happened as we were travelling to attend the Tokyo Games Show 2025, so this piece of news is a few days late. But no matter! It’s an key milestone in itself. This is the first time that a AAA game studio makes a native GNU/Linux client for one of their titles, specifically because of the Steam Deck. Larian has published a whole page on how to select the native version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for the Steam Deck. But more important, we’d like to know how this came to be.