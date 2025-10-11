news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ A new breed of analyzers
(See how I cleverly did not mention Hey Hi (AI) in the title!) You know we have seen more than our fair share of slop reports sent to the curl project so it seems only fair that I also write something about the state of Hey Hi (AI) when we get to enjoy some positive aspects of this technology.
-
Mozilla
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: State of the Thunder 13: How We Make Our Roadmap
Welcome back to our thirteenth episode of State of the Thunder! Nothing unlucky about this latest installment, as Managing Director Ryan Sipes walks us through how Thunderbird creates its roadmap. Unlike other companies where roadmaps are driven solely by business needs, Thunderbird is working with our community governance and feedback from the wider user community to keep us honest even as we move forward.
-
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Hackaday ☛ Programming Space Game For X86 In Assembly Without An Operating System
In this video our hacker [Inkbox] shows us how to create a computer game that runs directly on computer hardware, without an operating system!
-
Buttondown LLC ☛ Three ways formally verified code can go wrong in practice
I run this small project called Let's Prove Leftpad, where people submit formally verified proofs of the eponymous meme. Recently I read Breaking “provably correct” Leftpad, which argued that most (if not all) of the provably correct leftpads have bugs! The lean proof, for example, should render
leftpad('-', 9, אֳֽ֑)as
---------אֳֽ֑, but actually does
------אֳֽ֑.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Rajeesh K Nambiar: ICFK2025: Calligraphy festival
I'm very glad to participate in the 2025 edition of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala, and present a talk to a great audience.
-