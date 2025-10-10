People who want to rewrite net neutrality laws are arguing that ‘specialized services’ require near-zero latency and rock-solid reliability.

Tux Machines Will Pursue Compensation From Brett Wilson LLP, Just Like Others Do

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 10, 2025,

updated Oct 10, 2025



They even get sued by their own clients and choose other law firms to defend themselves!

In September 2024 we sued Garrett [1, 2] (the 'Hulk Hogan of UEFI') for not only doing horrible things to us (as he had done to many others), but having the audacity to try to censor us, in vain of course, even if that meant draining his life savings and then pursuing more money from mystery financiers

The 'Hulk Hogan of UEFI' basically decided to go "full kamikaze" on my wife and I, and by extension on a 20-year old Tux Machines. His despicable "hired guns" simply refuse to say who's funding this attack on us at this point. We know there is another party or parties. The 'Hulk Hogan of UEFI' admitted this openly. He also publicly insinuates that he borrows money ("Credit Card").

How crazy is this person?

Seeing that the "hired guns" have difficulties [1, 2], we already explore how to recover the money spent on this lunatic (who himself admits he was seeking professional help for mental reasons).

One way or another, justice will be served. We have extensive LIP bills (for all the time we had to spend on this), set aside costs of postage, court fees, printing, phone bills etc. Lawyers+Barrister from last year is another expense we'll demand they pay for; Compensation for the abuse for sure; Interest on top of that.

Tux Machines will be OK, but this lunatic caused a lot of time to be lost. He's not part of the FOSS community; he works for monopolists, he's trying to enforce monopoly, which is probably why he hates Tux Machines so much. █