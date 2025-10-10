news
OpenBSD -current is now "7.8-current", BSD Now Podcast's Latest Episode
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 632: Zipbomb defeated
zipbomb defeated, Optimizing ZFS for High-Throughput Storage Workloads, Open Source is one person, Omada SDN Controller on FreeBSD, Building a Simple Router with OpenBSD, Back to the origins, Enhancing Support for NAT64 Protocol Translation in NetBSD, and more
-
-
OpenBSD
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD -current is now "7.8-current"
Jonathan Gray (jsg@) updated the version of OpenBSD -current from "7.8" to "7.8-current".
Those running the latest-and-greatest [via a sufficiently new snapshot or built from source] no longer need to use "-D snap" with pkg_add(1) (and pkg_info(1)).
-