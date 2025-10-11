news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 341: Qualcomm Owns Arduino, Steppers Still Dominate 3D Printing, And Google Controls Your Apps
The nights are drawing in for Europeans, and Elliot Williams is joined this week by Jenny List for an evening podcast looking at the past week in all things Hackaday. After reminding listeners of the upcoming Hackaday Supercon and Jawncon events, we take a moment to mark the sad passing of the prolific YouTuber, Robert Murray-Smith.
Kernel Space
Bootlin ☛ Updated Buildroot support for STM32MPU platforms, ST BSP v6.1
The buildroot-external-st project is an extension of the Buildroot build system with ready-to-use configurations for the STMicroelectronics STM32MP1 and STM32MP2 platforms. More specifically, this project is a BR2_EXTERNAL repository for Buildroot, with a number of defconfigs that allow to quickly build embedded GNU/Linux systems for the STM32MPU Discovery Kit platforms and Evaluation board.
Graphics Stack
Sebastian Wick: SO_PEERPIDFD Gets More Useful
A while ago I wrote about the limited usefulness of SO_PEERPIDFD. for authenticating sandboxed applications. The core problem was simple: while pidfds gave us a race-free way to identify a process, we still had no standardized way to figure out what that process actually was - which sandbox it ran in, what application it represented, or what permissions it should have.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Request Workflow: Accept & Forward by Default and Clearer History
Alright! Here we go again! This time with some small improvements to the request workflow: “Accept and Forward” is now the default action for requests that can be forwarded, and we have removed the confusing colors from the icons in the Comments & History timeline when adding a review. We started the redesign of the request workflow in August 2022. Then, in September 2022, we focused on the support of multi-action submit requests.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2025/41
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Week 41 started strong, with daily snapshots released, but unfortunately, we hit some roadblocks by the end of the week. A seemingly harmless rename of a snapper plugin caused quite some havoc in openQA, as SELinux was unaware of that change and consequently, a completely untrusted executable was blocked from messing around with the bootloader. Generally, exactly what we want – except in this case, it was an intentional rename of a file. The change has been retracted for now and will be given back to engineering.
Debian Family
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in September 2025
Welcome to the September 2025 report from the Reproducible Builds project!
Welcome to the very latest report from the Reproducible Builds project. Our monthly reports outline what we’ve been up to over the past month, and highlight items of news from elsewhere in the increasingly-important area of software supply-chain security. As ever, if you are interested in contributing to the Reproducible Builds project, please see the Contribute page on our website.
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - September 2025
Our Debian User Group met on September 27th for our first meeting since our summer hiatus. As always, it was fun and productive!
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ This Extension Brings Live Calendar & Clock Icons to Ubuntu’s Dock
You can bring the GNOME calendar, clock and weather app icons to life in Ubuntu with a GNOME Shell extension that makes them show real-time information, right on the dock. If you keep the clock, calendar or weather icons pinned in the Ubuntu Dock (or an equivalent, like Dash to Panel) and you find yourself wishing they were dynamic, like macOS’ native equivalents, this does it! If this sounds a bit familiar, you’ve got a good memory!
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ A Function Generator From The Past
It’s always a pleasure to find a hardware hacker who you haven’t seen before, and page back through their work. [Bettina Neumryr]’s niche comes in building projects from old electronics magazines, and her latest, a function generator from the British Everyday Electronics magazine in April 1983, is a typical build.
