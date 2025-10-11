GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

Week 41 started strong, with daily snapshots released, but unfortunately, we hit some roadblocks by the end of the week. A seemingly harmless rename of a snapper plugin caused quite some havoc in openQA, as SELinux was unaware of that change and consequently, a completely untrusted executable was blocked from messing around with the bootloader. Generally, exactly what we want – except in this case, it was an intentional rename of a file. The change has been retracted for now and will be given back to engineering.