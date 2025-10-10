news
Computer not working? How Linux on a flash drive will save your Windows system
Computer technology has a strange habit of breaking down just when time is at a premium. A forgotten password, a corrupted bootloader, a virus infection, a hard drive failure, or a system that freezes before it even reaches the logo — everyone knows this. At such moments, it is important not to panic, but to have a solution to restore the system to working order. And that can be a Linux distribution in Live format — a portable version of the operating system that runs without installation, directly from a flash drive or disk.
With the help of a Live distribution, you can not only recover files, but also "revive" a broken Windows, check the hardware or erase data irrevocably. In this article, we will analyze the six most common crisis situations where Linux becomes a real savior, and explain how to act step by step.