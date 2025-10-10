Computer not working? How Linux on a flash drive will save your Windows system

Built on Intel’s Twin Lake platform, the DL40N adopts an efficient-core (E-core) architecture fabricated on the Intel 7 process. These processors integrate up to eight threads with enhanced CPU and GPU frequencies.

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.6 include a new “Plots” dialog that provides scatter plots with support for multiple plots, markers, and automatic scrolling, support for compressing live captures while writing, and support for writing absolute time fields in ISO 8601 format in UTC with -T json.

Dubbed Questing Quokka, Ubuntu 25.10 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series for top-notch hardware support and ships with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, defaulting to a Wayland-only session for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, meaning there’s no other session to choose from the login screen.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.8.1, the LibreOffice 25.8.2 update is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

PipeWire 1.4.9 is a small bugfix release that addresses a regression in node unprepared, which would leave nodes running, improves ALSA recovery when “3 periods” is not supported, and removes RestrictNamespaces from the systemd files to allow libcamera to load sandboxed IPA modules.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.08.1, the KDE Gear 25.08.2 release adds support for sending thumbnails when uploading videos to NeoChat, support for uppercase keysyms for the portal input to KDE Connect, and support for x-scheme-handler/feed in mimetype to Akregator.

Computer not working? How Linux on a flash drive will save your Windows system

Computer technology has a strange habit of breaking down just when time is at a premium. A forgotten password, a corrupted bootloader, a virus infection, a hard drive failure, or a system that freezes before it even reaches the logo — everyone knows this. At such moments, it is important not to panic, but to have a solution to restore the system to working order. And that can be a Linux distribution in Live format — a portable version of the operating system that runs without installation, directly from a flash drive or disk.

With the help of a Live distribution, you can not only recover files, but also "revive" a broken Windows, check the hardware or erase data irrevocably. In this article, we will analyze the six most common crisis situations where Linux becomes a real savior, and explain how to act step by step.

